Puerto Rican Nurses Bring Bilingual Skills, Specializations to Orlando Hospitals

Florida Hospital is hiring Puerto Rican nurses who relocated to Orlando after Hurricane Maria. Vice President of Acute Care Clinical Services Elizabeth Schubert-Hall says there is a nursing shortage as Baby Boomers age, and fewer young people pursue the profession.

“Our population is growing, our population is aging, so looking at a healthcare system, we have to be creative and exclusive. Especially employees and nurses that we hire, to fulfill the healthcare needs of our community.”

Schubert says because these nurses are bilingual and know Latino culture, they can better serve Orlando’s growing Latino community.

