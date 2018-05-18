© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Puerto Rican Nurses Bring Bilingual Skills, Specializations to Orlando Hospitals

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 18, 2018 at 9:49 AM EDT
Puerto Rican nurses are a valuable asset to the local health community. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida Hospital is hiring Puerto Rican nurses who relocated to Orlando after Hurricane Maria. Vice President of Acute Care Clinical Services Elizabeth Schubert-Hall says there is a nursing shortage as Baby Boomers age, and fewer young people pursue the profession.

“Our population is growing, our population is aging, so looking at a healthcare system, we have to be creative and exclusive. Especially employees and nurses that we hire, to fulfill the healthcare needs of our community.”

Schubert says because these nurses are bilingual and know Latino culture, they can better serve Orlando’s growing Latino community.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
