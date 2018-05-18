© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Isn’t as Healthy as it Should be, at Least Compared to Arlington and DC

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 18, 2018 at 3:10 AM EDT
Lack of farmer's markets and public transportation are to blame. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando ranked 38 out of 100 major cities in the American College of Sports Medicine’s Fitness Index. It scored lowest on personal health indicators like the amount of daily aerobic activity. Florida Hospital’s Stephanie Abril says it comes down to making the time for healthy lifestyle choices.

“Once we break that down and get to the root of it, we realize it’s more than just time. And it boils down to lack of planning, and sometimes it’s just the mindset, the outlook.”

The city had some of the lowest rates of walk- and bike-ability along with accessibility of farmers’ markets.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
