Orlando Isn’t as Healthy as it Should be, at Least Compared to Arlington and DC

Orlando ranked 38 out of 100 major cities in the American College of Sports Medicine’s Fitness Index. It scored lowest on personal health indicators like the amount of daily aerobic activity. Florida Hospital’s Stephanie Abril says it comes down to making the time for healthy lifestyle choices.

“Once we break that down and get to the root of it, we realize it’s more than just time. And it boils down to lack of planning, and sometimes it’s just the mindset, the outlook.”

The city had some of the lowest rates of walk- and bike-ability along with accessibility of farmers’ markets.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.