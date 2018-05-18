Community Iftar is an Educational Experience in Central Florida

More than 200 people from Longwood and surrounding communities broke the fast at the American Muslim Community Centers last night. AMCC’s Imam Azar Subedar says the purpose was to give non-Muslims the opportunity to meet and learn from members of the Central Florida Muslim community so that they could unite around shared principles.

“We will then be consumed by this ignorance. But if we learn, and we educate, and we enrich our minds, our world is going to become better. Yes or no? Yes. We’re going to be moving forward. Yes or no? Yes. We’re going to be paving our path not destroying it yes or no?”

Participants learned about the faith from AMCC representatives, listened to recitations from the Quran, and had the opportunity to participate in a prayer and share a meal.

