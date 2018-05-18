© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Community Iftar is an Educational Experience in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 18, 2018 at 3:15 AM EDT
Iftar in Longwood teaches community and religious leaders about the faith. Photo: Danielle Prieur
More than 200 people from Longwood and surrounding communities broke the fast at the American Muslim Community Centers last night. AMCC’s Imam Azar  Subedar  says the purpose was to give non-Muslims the opportunity to meet and learn from members of the Central Florida Muslim community so that they could unite around shared principles.

“We will then be consumed by this ignorance. But if we learn, and we educate, and we enrich our minds, our world is going to become better. Yes or no? Yes. We’re going to be moving forward. Yes or no? Yes. We’re going to be paving our path not destroying it yes or no?”

Participants learned about the faith from AMCC representatives, listened to recitations from the Quran, and had the opportunity to participate in a prayer and share a meal.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Central Florida NewsCentral FloridaOrlandoIslamRamadaniftarMuslimfastinterfaithmosque
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
