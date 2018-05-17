Gubernatorial Candidate Chris King Takes Aim At Big Sugar

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris King has entered the television ad market.

King used his first commercial to slam Florida’s politicians who accept money from the sugar industry.

The Orlando businessman and gubernatorial hopeful aired a TV ad showing a nameless politician who has his cup run over with sugar being poured by a butler. That’s when King enters the frame, promising to never “take a dime” from the industry that has pumped millions into Florida politics.

Environmental activists say GOP candidate and U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis, Democratic candidates Gwen Graham and Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine have taken a similar stance.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s committee, Grow Florida, has received well over $300,000 from U.S. Sugar since 2017.

The industry titan produces nearly a tenth of the nation’s sugar supply.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that King was the last democrat to denounce the sugar industry.