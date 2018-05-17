© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Chief US Hurricane Forecaster: Education Key to Storm Prep

By WMFE Staff
Published May 17, 2018 at 11:02 AM EDT
Hurricane Irma in 2017. Image Credit: NOAA/CIRA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The new U.S. National Hurricane Center director says learning about specific storm hazards is key to preparing for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Ken Graham leads the U.S. government's hurricane forecasting hub in Miami. At Florida's annual state hurricane conference Thursday, Graham said teaching storm science to the public helps improve individual and governmental responses to approaching storms.

Graham said understanding how changes in a hurricane's track, size or intensity can alter conditions on the ground is more important than focusing on the five-category scale that ranks hurricane wind speeds.

In recent years, the hurricane center's advisories focus on educating coastal residents about flood risks and setting deadlines for completing storm preparations.

Hurricane season begins June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releases its hurricane season forecast next week.

