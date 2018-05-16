© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia School District And Teachers At Odds Over Pay And More

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 16, 2018 at 2:01 PM EDT
Volusia County Schools will partner with Florida Hospital
Volusia County Schools logo

The Volusia County School Board’s bargaining team said it wants a settlement with the teachers’ union by the end of the school year.

The district’s proposing a 1 percent pay raise plus an $800 bonus for next school year. And 2 percent increases each year for the following two years.

Union President Andrew Spar said the district’s proposal is restrictive and one-sided.

“and the years two and three, they’ve tied to a whole host of stipulations that would allow the district to not honor that 2 percent but they have no stipulations that if they got extra money, that we could go back and negotiate more,” said Spar.

The union wants a 2.5 percent pay increase for next school year and pay increases of 4 percent for each of the following two years.

Those following years could be renegotiated based on state funding.

The district is also proposing a stricter dress code for teachers. The union is pushing to reduce the number of meetings and mandatory trainings.

