It's the Season to Take Precaution Against Waterborne Illnesses

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 16, 2018 at 1:35 PM EDT
The bacteria can cause a flesh-eating illness. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Swimmers and fisherman in Florida should take precautions against contracting waterborne illnesses from saltwater bacteria as ocean temperatures begin to rise during the summer. Orlando Health’s Dr. Alex Benjamin says Mycobacterium marinum bacteria that can cause bone disease in immunocompromised patients, can enter the body when open wounds come in contact with contaminated water.

“Thinking about protecting your feet when you’re wading in the water, protecting your hands when you’re unhooking fish or bait, cleaning fish or shucking oysters.”

Benjamin says the infection begins with a skin infection, and can be treated in most healthy patients over the course of several months using antibiotics.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
