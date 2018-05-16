UCF's Limbitless Solutions Launches Clinical Trial Of 3D Prosthetic Arm

The University of Central Florida and Oregon Health & Science University have launched the first clinical trial for a 3D-printed prosthetic arm for children.

The trial will follow 20 kids between 6 and 17 years old fitted with a custom designed arm.

“Being able to collaborate together, seeing those kids’ smiles light up when they see the new arms that they might apply for, it’s unbelievable. So happy,” said Albert Manero, CEO and co-founder of Limbitless Solutions.

The clinical trial is a step toward getting approval from the Food and Drug Administration to market the prosthetic arm to the public.

Traditional prosthetics can cost up to $100,000. Limbitless Solutions says its devices can be made for $1,000.