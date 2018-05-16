Slight Drop In Annual Count Of Central Florida Homeless

Numbers from a yearly homeless count are in, and they dropped slightly in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

The Point in Time count takes place during a 24-hour period in January decided upon by the federal government.

In central Florida volunteers scoured the streets, woods and shelters, anywhere not meant to be a home, for homeless in the region. They counted 2,053.

“We are particularly pleased that the numbers didn’t go up given how tight our housing market is here,” said Executive Director of Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, Martha Are.

Most of the people who are homeless counted in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties were found in shelters.