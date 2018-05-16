Orlando Officer At Pulse Receives “Officer Of The Year” Award

Orlando Police Lt. Scott Smith is this year’s Officer of the Year. Smith is being recognized for his bravery following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

The eight Florida law enforcement officers in the running for the Officer of the Year award received nominations for their commitment to protecting citizens and saving lives.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi recognized all of the nominees for their dedication and presented the award to Lt. Smith.

“He commanded the initial tactical response as a first responder, let officers into the building confronting the active shooter with return fire, and limited his access to further victims,” said Bondi.

A gunman opened fire in the Pulse nightclub leaving 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

Bondi says Smith’s bravery saved lives during what was at the time the largest mass shooting in the United States.