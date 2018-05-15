Seminole Co. Tax Collector Will Accept Bitcoin For Payments

Seminole County’s tax collector will soon accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash for payments.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are digital and not linked to a central bank or government.

Seminole County’s Tax Collector says he’s accepting the currency to eliminate fees and credit card fraud.

Frank Chaparro is a finance reporter at Business Insider. He says expect Bitcoin to be used in more transactions.

“More merchants, more local governments thinking about accepting it,” said Chaparro. “At the federal level they don’t even know how to define this thing: is it a currency, is it a commodity, is it property?”

This summer the Seminole County tax office will accept Bitcoin to pay for a property tax bill, driver’s license, tags and titles.