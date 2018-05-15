Hepatitis C Cases on the Rise in Florida

Florida Department of Health data shows the rate for new infections of Hepatitis C in 2016 was the highest it’s ever been in the state. Florida Department of Health’s Alvina Chu says this is especially problematic as people don’t know they have the disease without testing.

“If you don’t know your status about hepatitis C infection, we encourage you to be tested.”

The Florida Department of Health says most people with acute Hepatitis C don’t have symptoms, which means that they might continue to engage in activities, like needle sharing that can spread the disease.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.