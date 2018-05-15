© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fertilizer Giant, Mosaic, Moving Headquarters To Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published May 15, 2018 at 5:27 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — One of Minnesota's largest public companies is moving its headquarters to Florida.

The fertilizer giant, Mosaic Co., says it will relocate its corporate headquarters from the Twin Cities suburb of Plymouth to Hillsborough County, Florida to be closer to its phosphate mines and to accomplish long-term savings.

The Fortune 500 company mines potash and phosphate and processes the minerals into crop fertilizer. The company did not say how many employees would be affected or when it planned to make the move.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details