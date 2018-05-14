Special Election For Volusia County Sales Tax Increase Could Cost a Million

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A special election to consider a proposed sales tax increase in northeast Florida could cost voters as much as $1 million next year.

The Daytona Beach News Journal reports Volusia County voters are unlikely to see any proposal until 2019 to increase the sales tax by a half cent. The newspaper reports the measure won't be on this year's ballot because business and city leaders think it would fail due to authorities not revising impact fees in 15 years.

A sales-tax increase would generate an estimated $45 million a year and would go toward roads, water quality and flood control. Gas tax revenues have been unable to keep up with growth and rising construction costs.

Any special election is expected to only attract 20 percent of registered voters.