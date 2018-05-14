© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
If You’re Going Freshwater Swimming This Summer, Make Sure to Take Precautions Against This Amoeba

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 14, 2018 at 5:35 AM EDT
Use a nose clip or don't submerge under water to avoid contracting meningitis from this common amoeba. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Freshwater swimmers are being warned to wear nose clips as the weather gets warmer. Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri found in ponds, lakes, and even untreated pools and hot tubs can cause a type of deadly meningitis.

“Unfortunately, it’s almost always fatal. And the amoeba travels up the swimmer’s nose to the brain and spinal cord, it definitely happens during the activities of swimming, diving, skiing, or wake boarding so you want to make sure you take precautions when you’re doing these activities this summer.”

The amoeba infects the brain and spine after entering through a swimmer’s nose. Symptoms including fever, headache, stiff neck, and vomiting require, that may not present for two weeks after water activities, require immediate medical attention.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
