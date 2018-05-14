© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dept. Of Corrections Cuts Hits Kissimmee Transition Program

By Catherine Welch
Published May 14, 2018 at 11:12 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

Budget cuts at the Department of Corrections could end a Kissimmee program helping inmates prepare for life after prison.  Each year 170 inmates go through the program.

The Transition House in Kissimmee takes in these inmates for six months, giving them therapy, job skills and drug counseling.

CEO Thomas Griffin says most of his Transition House graduates stay out of prison.

“These people will get jobs, they’ll make all of their court ordered payments for restitution and fines and fees and everything else,” said Griffin. “They’ll be working, they’ll be saving money.”

Griffin gets about $1 million for the program, but now that funding is gone.

He says transition programs across Florida also lost funding. His hope is that the state dips into the rainy day fund to keep them going.

Tags
Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details