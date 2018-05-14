CHIP Funding Cuts Could Hit States Like Florida the Hardest

A program that provides health insurance for more than 340,000 children in Florida might lose $7 billion in funding ($2 billion of these dollars for sure through lost rainy day funds.) University of Central Florida professor of health management Meredith Robertson says without it, some children who are not covered by Medicaid, could lose their insurance.

“So every time you have people losing health insurance there’s a consequence to the provider network, to health insurance payers, to employers that are paying for just the parents.”

Robertson says along with emergency care, the Children’s Health Insurance Program pays for preventative services like vaccinations. AGeorgetown University study found Florida had some of the lowest rates it's ever had for uninsured children in the state but this could change with funding cuts to the CHIP program.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct number of children cut from the program and correct rate in the state.