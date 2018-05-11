© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: The Science Of Sinkholes

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 11, 2018 at 7:43 AM EDT
Insurance specialist Patrick Joy and UCF engineering professor Manoj Chopra. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
A cluster of sinkholes in an Ocala neighborhood has forced some residents to move out. Engineers are testing the ground to see what’s caused the sinkholes and when it might be safe for those residents to return home.

Florida is a sinkhole prone state, but there’s still a lot to learn about how they form.

UCF engineering professor Manoj Chopra explains the science of sinkholes, and insurance specialist Patrick Joy joins the conversation with tips on how to be sinkhole savvy.

Matthew Peddie
