Intersection: The Science Of Sinkholes

A cluster of sinkholes in an Ocala neighborhood has forced some residents to move out. Engineers are testing the ground to see what’s caused the sinkholes and when it might be safe for those residents to return home.

Florida is a sinkhole prone state, but there’s still a lot to learn about how they form.

UCF engineering professor Manoj Chopra explains the science of sinkholes, and insurance specialist Patrick Joy joins the conversation with tips on how to be sinkhole savvy.