© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami Gives Early Go-Ahead For Formula One Grand Prix

By WMFE Staff
Published May 10, 2018 at 10:43 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

Miami's city commissioners have voted unanimously to enter formal negotiations with Formula One to host a race as early as next year.

The vote Thursday allows Miami officials to work out a contract with F1 that could be voted on later this summer. It was considered the key step toward establishing a race the global auto racing series has been pushing for as it seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.

A Miami grand prix would give F1 a coveted race in a city with international interest for fans as well as sweeping views of the tropics for a global television broadcast.

Liberty Media, the American company that took over F1 before the 2017 season, has wanted a second race in the U.S. to join the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details