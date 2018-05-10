© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
E.coli Contaminated Lettuce is in Florida, and it’s Already Made One Person Sick

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 10, 2018 at 1:12 PM EDT
Lettuce is the cause of an E.coli outbreak, CDC says. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida is the latest state hit with an E.coli epidemic linked to contaminated Romaine lettuce. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokeswoman Brittany Behm says that state has logged its first case of the bacterial infection.

“People with E.coli can get bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps. If you’re concerned about symptoms, you’re encouraged to talk with a doctor as soon as possible.”

Behm says in extreme cases E.coli can even cause kidney damage and death.

As the lettuce hasn’t been traced to a particular provider or brand, the CDC recommends avoiding the leafy green altogether.

If you'd like to the listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

HealthCDCepidemiclettuceE.coliviral infectionbacterial infection
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
