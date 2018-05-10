E.coli Contaminated Lettuce is in Florida, and it’s Already Made One Person Sick

Florida is the latest state hit with an E.coli epidemic linked to contaminated Romaine lettuce. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokeswoman Brittany Behm says that state has logged its first case of the bacterial infection.

“People with E.coli can get bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps. If you’re concerned about symptoms, you’re encouraged to talk with a doctor as soon as possible.”

Behm says in extreme cases E.coli can even cause kidney damage and death.

As the lettuce hasn’t been traced to a particular provider or brand, the CDC recommends avoiding the leafy green altogether.

