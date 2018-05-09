© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Retail Ban on Puppies Comes to Lake County, After Seminole County

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 9, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Lake County is following Seminole County in its ban of the retail sale of cats and dogs. 90.7’s health reporter says this won’t affect shelters or rescue organizations that charge minimal adoption fees. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Lake County is banning the retail sale of cats and dogs. Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione.

“By banning the actual sale at pet stores or storefronts, then you’re able to funnel people to private breeders or people will go to shelters and rescue organizations to get a new pet.”

The ban doesn’t extend to shelters and rescue agencies that require a minimal adoption fee. Seminole County was the first to enforce a similar ban.

Central Florida NewsLake Countyretailcatsdogspuppieskittensbanpuppy mills
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
