Retail Ban on Puppies Comes to Lake County, After Seminole County

Lake County is banning the retail sale of cats and dogs. Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione.

“By banning the actual sale at pet stores or storefronts, then you’re able to funnel people to private breeders or people will go to shelters and rescue organizations to get a new pet.”

The ban doesn’t extend to shelters and rescue agencies that require a minimal adoption fee. Seminole County was the first to enforce a similar ban.

