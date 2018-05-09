Florida Virtual School: Move To Florida Or Lose Your Job

Florida Virtual School says it’s following policy to give some out-of-state employees the option to either move to Florida or lose their jobs.

FLVS gave 33 out-of-state employees notice on March 30th that they either move to Florida by June 30th or lose their jobs.

Seventh grade science teacher Lauren Masino, who lives in North Carolina, is one of them. She says nobody knows why some out-of-state teachers have to move and others don’t.

“I would like to know how and when this was determined. Who made this determination? Why,” Masino said. “What’s the cost involved? What were the factors?

“The decision was made by the FLVS executive team and approved by the FLVS Board of Trustees,” FLVS spokeswoman Tania Clow said in an email.

FLVS says it’s basing the decision partly on whether the position can be filled with a qualified Florida resident or if the out-of-state employee saves money.

Employees have until May 15th to let Florida Virtual School know if they’re relocating.

FLVS says it will renew contracts for those who move.