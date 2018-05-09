Florida Health Report Card, Comes Back With Failing Grades Due to Lack of Access to Insurance

Florida’s health report is in and the grades don’t look good. Commonwealth Fund's Chief Scientist David Radley who collected the data, says the state scores lowest when it comes to patients’ access to affordable care.

“Uninsured rates have improved in Florida but in the past few years not as fast as they have in other states that have expanded Medicaid programs as part of the Affordable Care Act. Medicaid provides health insurance for lower income people in the states.”

Florida outperformed only three other states, including Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. More than 270,000 people enrolled in Medicaid in Orange County alone this past year.

