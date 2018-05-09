© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Health Report Card, Comes Back With Failing Grades Due to Lack of Access to Insurance

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 9, 2018 at 1:46 PM EDT
Florida ranks in bottom four states and territories for the health of their health systems. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida’s health report is in and the grades don’t look good. Commonwealth Fund's Chief Scientist David Radley who collected the data, says the state scores lowest when it comes to patients’ access to affordable care.

“Uninsured rates have improved in Florida but in the past few years not as fast as they have in other states that have expanded Medicaid programs as part of the Affordable Care Act. Medicaid provides health insurance for lower income people in the states.”

Florida outperformed only three other states, including Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. More than 270,000 people enrolled in Medicaid in Orange County alone this past year.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
