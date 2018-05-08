© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vector-Borne Illnesses Are on the Rise: Zika, Lyme, and West Nile Diseases Are Among Them

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 8, 2018 at 3:31 AM EDT
Mosquito-borne illnesses are on the rise along with tick and flea-borne illnesses. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the United States over the past decade. University of Florida researcher Derrick Mathias says even though there were some cases of Lyme disease reported in Florida, the majority of illnesses came from mosquitoes. He says people should still actively prevent against tick bites.

“If anyone has a tick and you pull a tick off yourself, and you have any symptoms whatsoever within the next couple of weeks after that, it is advisable to see a physician and to keep that tick if you can.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 640,000 cases transmitted by infected ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas over the past decade. Almost 60 percent of these were tick-related, as humans expand into their natural habitat.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
