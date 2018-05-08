© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse Memorial Now Open to the Public

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 8, 2018 at 10:21 PM EDT
The Pulse memorial opened to the public today. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Visitors can reflect by the photo wall or write a message on the living memorial. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The interim memorial at Pulse is now open to the public. Owner Barbara Poma says a permanent museum will follow after planning wraps up at the end of the year. “It’s overwhelming, I think I need to get past this and then take a deep breath. I need to get ready for June 12 which is remembrance week. They’re still hard at work getting ready for the next phase of this building.” [gallery type="slideshow" size="medium" ids="86638,86639,86640,86641,86642,86643,86644,86645,86646,86647,86649,86648,86650,86651"] Visitors to the memorial can interact with a photo wall made up of hundreds of pictures and write a message of remembrance on the living memorial under the Pulse nightclub sign. If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Central Florida NewsOrlandoShootingLGBTQmass shootingPulsePulse Shootingmemorialgay nightclubremembranceOrlando Strong
