Pulse Memorial Now Open to the Public

The interim memorial at Pulse is now open to the public. Owner Barbara Poma says a permanent museum will follow after planning wraps up at the end of the year. “It’s overwhelming, I think I need to get past this and then take a deep breath. I need to get ready for June 12 which is remembrance week. They’re still hard at work getting ready for the next phase of this building.” [gallery type="slideshow" size="medium" ids="86638,86639,86640,86641,86642,86643,86644,86645,86646,86647,86649,86648,86650,86651"] Visitors to the memorial can interact with a photo wall made up of hundreds of pictures and write a message of remembrance on the living memorial under the Pulse nightclub sign. If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.