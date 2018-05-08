© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Microplastics Are Found Throughout St. Lucie County Waterways

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 8, 2018 at 10:05 PM EDT
Microplastics can cause health problems in humans and aquatic life. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Citizen scientists in Port St. Lucie found microplastics in their major waterways. But even St. Lucie County’s Community Outreach Manager Sandra Bogan says she was surprised by their prevalence.

“We chose some of our major waterways like the Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie River. We had 18 different tests and out of those 18 test sites, 16 sites had microplastics in them.”

Bogan says most of these plastics are smaller than a sesame seed. They can get into the water people drink and fish people eat and that could make them sick. She says a simple solution is to use reusable containers and silverware.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
