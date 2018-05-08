© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Polk Hires School Guardians

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 8, 2018 at 10:02 AM EDT
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. A day earlier a gunman opened fire in the school.
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. A day earlier a gunman opened fire in the school.

After the shooting in Parkland, Florida lawmakers set aside money to beef up school security. $162 million will help schools provide safety officers at every campus.

From the education desk this week, Intersection takes a look at one district that’s opted to spend that money on a school guardian safety program.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act requires an armed police officer, sheriff’s deputy or guardian in every school, but Polk County public schools says it doesn’t have the time or money for 85 new school resource officers.

Instead it will hire and train 90 new staff members and a Director of District School Safety to oversee the program. Polk County’s sheriff Grady Judd has been a champion of school guardians and his office is providing the training.

Polk County Public Schools superintendent Jacqueline Byrd joins Intersection to explain how the program will work. 

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionEducationParklandGrady JuddPolk County Public SchoolsSchool Guardians
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details