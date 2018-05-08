© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Knocked Out By Irma, WPRK Works To Return To The Airwaves

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 8, 2018 at 11:28 AM EDT
Nic Colarossi. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Nic Colarossi. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Rollins College’s radio station has been off the air since Hurricane Irma. The storm damaged WPRK’s antenna, and getting a new antenna up and running at a location off campus has not been easy. 

WPRK threw a party last month to celebrate a return to the airwaves but there was one major hitch: ospreys nesting at the new antenna site.

Added to that, the station that brands itself ‘the best in basement radio’ has to move out of its basement home while the building gets renovated. 

During the outage, WPRK has kept streaming its programs online. Station manager Nic Colarossi joins Intersection to explain what the road ahead looks like for WPRK. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionWinter ParkWPRKCollege radio
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details