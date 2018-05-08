Intersection: Knocked Out By Irma, WPRK Works To Return To The Airwaves

Rollins College’s radio station has been off the air since Hurricane Irma. The storm damaged WPRK’s antenna, and getting a new antenna up and running at a location off campus has not been easy.

WPRK threw a party last month to celebrate a return to the airwaves but there was one major hitch: ospreys nesting at the new antenna site.

Added to that, the station that brands itself ‘the best in basement radio’ has to move out of its basement home while the building gets renovated.

During the outage, WPRK has kept streaming its programs online. Station manager Nic Colarossi joins Intersection to explain what the road ahead looks like for WPRK.