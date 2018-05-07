© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A UCF Research Team Has Designed a Fire Alarm for Space

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 7, 2018 at 7:20 AM EDT
Campfires and fireworks could set off brush fires this weekend. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

With deep space flight less science fiction, and more of an inevitability, University of Central Florida engineers are building new ways to keep passengers safe. UCF’s Subith Vasu and his team have designed a sensor that uses the unique fingerprints of different gases, to determine whether toxic fumes are present in the cabin.

“From a human health perspective, the cabin area is not like the air that we have on Earth. If they’re going into space for an extended period of time, the information would be useful for them to take precautions for any long term illness.”

Vasu says the sensor could also act detect fire-causing gases which could lead to fatalities.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
