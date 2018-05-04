© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Robotic Geologist Bound For Mars

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 4, 2018 at 8:03 AM EDT
Artist's Concept of InSight Lander on Mars. Photo: NASA

NASA is poised to launch a robotic geologist to Mars this weekend.

When the InSight lander arrives at Mars, it will dig deeper than ever before to take the planet's temperature.

The spacecraft launching this weekend from Vandenberg Airforce Base in California will also take the planet's pulse by making the first measurements of "marsquakes."

The launch comes after a two-year delay – a technical issue prevented the spacecraft from launching to the red planet back in 2016 – the last time Earth and Mars were aligned.

The spacecraft is hitching a ride on an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance. The two hour launch window opens Saturday morning at 4:05 a.m. PT / 7:05 a.m. ET.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
