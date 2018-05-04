Intersection: Road Diet

Orlando painted temporary bike lanes on a stretch of Curry Ford Road for a month. The city removed the bike lanes this week and staff will review what they learned from the trial and present those findings to the community.

Cyclists say the road diet was an improvement, but some motorists were’t happy with the increased congestion, and neither were residents who said commuters were cutting through side streets.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to city of Orlando Division Manager of Transportation Engineering Chris Cairns about the purpose of slimming down the road and what the city plans to do with information gleaned from the trial. And we hear from Bike Walk Central Florida's Amanda Day about just how safe the roads are for cyclists and pedestrians.