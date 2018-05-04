Florida Congressional Races Sending New Faces To Washington

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Congressional candidates are facing a deadline to get on the Florida ballot.

Candidates must qualify by noon Friday to run for U.S. House and Senate races. The state is expected to elect at least four new representatives in Washington because of incumbents leaving office.

But the state could see several more new faces in the U.S. House as three incumbents face tough challenges from within their own party and several more are being targeted by opposing parties.

Republican U.S. Reps. Ileana Ros-Lethinen, Dennis Ross, Tom Rooney and Ron DeSantis are all leaving office. DeSantis is running for governor.

Florida's primary will be held Aug. 28 and the general election is Nov. 6.