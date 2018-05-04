DNA Off Envelope Lead Florida Police To Voter Fraud Suspect

Altamonte Springs police arrested a man and charged him with voter fraud. They used his saliva to track him down.

Leading up to the 2016 election, several residents complained that their absentee ballots were stolen out of their mailboxes and forged. Once those ballots arrived at the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections office they were flagged because signatures on the envelopes failed to match signatures on file.

Police lifted finger prints off the ballots and saliva from where the envelopes were licked. Altamonte Springs Police spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez says that lead police to 36-year-old Bret Warren.

“I know that it’s a couple of years old, but sometimes these things take time,” said Estevez. “Obviously getting evidence and getting DNA back it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Estevez says police didn’t note which candidates the ballots went for because it wasn’t “relevant to the investigation.”