Bike Five Cities Event Showcases Cycle Friendly Streets

Hundreds of cyclists take to streets of Central Florida for a 28 mile long ride this Saturday.

The Bike 5 Cities ride connects up a series of trails and bike-friendly streets.

The ride starts at Mead Garden in Winter Park and rolls through Casselberry, Maitland, Eatonville and Orlando.

Florida ranks one of the most dangerous states to ride a bike. But Amanda Day, with Bike Walk Central Florida, said there are safe places to ride.

“It’s a ride to really show people there are comfortable places to ride, great trails and safe routes,” said Day.

Volunteer 'ride marshals' will be there “Just making sure that everyone is together, and also to help people," said Day.

"We’ll have bike support, so let’s say that you get a flat tire or your chain falls off, that we have people to help with that too. And of course a lot of water. Water, water, water, especially on a hot Saturday.”

Last year’s Bike 5 Cities ride attracted 250 cyclists, and this year 300 signed up.