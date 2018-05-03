Water Safety Classes Might Help Prevent Drownings

Florida leads the country in drowning deaths in children under the age of four and as the warm weather is driving kids to the pool, but one swim school is saving lives.

Mindy York stands by the side of a pool in Port St. Lucie alternately throwing two children, Macy and Michael, in the water.

You can see their bodies turning toward the wall, followed by their slow and steady kicks as their hands reach toward it.

York says her swim school’s mission and her own is a simple one.

“We are on a mission to make Florida a zero drowning state. Parents need to teach their children to swim. They teach them to walk, they teach them to talk, but they need to teach them how to swim.”

As far as York’s concerned, this often doesn’t happen until it’s too late. She has her own story of a close call.

