© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water Safety Classes Might Help Prevent Drownings

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 3, 2018 at 3:44 AM EDT
Mindy York (l) and Marlene Bloom (r) are co-owners of Baby Otter Swim School. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Mindy York (l) and Marlene Bloom (r) are co-owners of Baby Otter Swim School. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Florida leads the country in drowning deaths in children under the age of four and as the warm weather is driving kids to the pool, but one swim school is saving lives.

Mindy York stands by the side of a pool in Port St. Lucie alternately throwing two children, Macy and Michael, in the water.

You can see their bodies turning toward the wall, followed by their slow and steady kicks as their hands reach toward it.

York says her swim school’s mission and her own is a simple one.

“We are on a mission to make Florida a zero drowning state. Parents need to teach their children to swim. They teach them to walk, they teach them to talk, but they need to teach them how to swim.”

As far as York’s concerned, this often doesn’t happen until it’s too late. She has her own story of a close call.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Healthwaterswimmingsummerdrowningswim schoolwater safety classeschild and infant mortality
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details