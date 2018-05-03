© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FEMA Extending Temporary Housing For Puerto Rican Evacuees One Last Time

By Catherine Welch
Published May 3, 2018 at 9:54 AM EDT
Image: FEMA logo, wikipedia.org
Image: FEMA logo, wikipedia.org

FEMA is extending housing assistance to Puerto Rican evacuees until June 30th and says this will be the final extension.

This only applies to those currently checked into approved housing, said Federal Coordinating Officer Mike Byrne.

“By the end of the 30th it will be some nine months into this,” said Byrne. “The emergency has passed, and we’re now providing assistance and other alternatives that are certainly more compassionate for these families.”

So far, $1.2 billion in assistance grants have gone out to help evacuees of hurricanes Maria and Irma, said Byrne.

FEMA will help with rental assistance and home repairs.

FEMA is also paying for flights back to the island with an extra $100 to cover baggage check and pets. Those flights will be paid directly to the airline. Puerto Ricans who have already flown back will not be reimbursed.

Byrne said there are 2,310 evacuees in temporary housing in more than 30 states and Puerto Rico. FEMA expects 10 percent of them will return home.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPuerto Rico
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details