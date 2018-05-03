Exploding Airbags Cause Recalls in Central Florida

As summer weather heats up across central Florida, local dealerships are encouraging car owners to check whether their vehicles are part of an extensive airbag recall. Chrysler spokesman Chris Freeman says some Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles made between 2003 and 2013 have Takata airbags that could explode with rising humidity levels. But these American brands only make up 20 percent of the 1.3 million cars throughout the state that are being recalled because of the airbags.

“Our dealers are offering extended hours, many offer complimentary transportation such as loaner cars and Uber in some cases. All recall repairs are free.”

Customers can check whether their car is part of the recall by identifying their Vehicle Identification Number on the windshield of the driver’s side of the car and entering it on the Check To Protect website. Exploding airbags spray metal fragments which can cause serious injury or death.

