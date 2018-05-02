There’s a New Pediatric Residency in Town: Nemours Trains Doctors in Sub Specialities

Starting during the summer of 2019, more than thirty new pediatricians and pediatric sub specialists will be trained at Nemours Children’s Hospital. Nemours’ Dr. Heather Fagan says the program will address a national shortage that increases wait times for procedures.

“Lack of that sub specialty experience does create a delay in medical care for children and when there is a delay in care or inappropriate access to care their medical condition can worsen.”

Although Florida is actually expected to have a surplus of pediatricians in 2025, this doesn’t necessarily account for the population increase expected in several counties throughout the state.

