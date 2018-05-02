© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
There’s a New Pediatric Residency in Town: Nemours Trains Doctors in Sub Specialities

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 2, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT
Nemours will be enrolling residents and fellows in a new residency starting July 2019. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Starting during the summer of 2019, more than thirty new pediatricians and pediatric sub specialists will be trained at Nemours Children’s Hospital. Nemours’ Dr. Heather Fagan says the program will address a national shortage that increases wait times for procedures.

“Lack of that sub specialty experience does create a delay in medical care for children and when there is a delay in care or inappropriate access to care their medical condition can worsen.”

Although Florida is actually expected to have a surplus of pediatricians in 2025, this doesn’t necessarily account for the population increase expected in several counties throughout the state.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

