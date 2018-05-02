© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
If You’re Traveling This Summer, Make Sure You Pack with Zika Prevention in Mind

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 2, 2018 at 5:01 AM EDT
Make sure to practice mosquito prevention and safe sex to stop the spread of the disease. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Officials say most cases of Zika last year were travel-related infections. Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says practicing safe sex is essential, as some of these cases happened when people traveled abroad and then transmitted it through unprotected sex.

“So you want to focus on safe sex practices. Use a condom when for several months after you’ve gone and come back to this area. Last year we had several cases where people went to the Caribbean and transmitted it to their partners through sexual activities.” 

Donahue says travelers should contact a primary care provider if they show symptoms of the disease on their return.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
