If You’re Traveling This Summer, Make Sure You Pack with Zika Prevention in Mind

Officials say most cases of Zika last year were travel-related infections. Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says practicing safe sex is essential, as some of these cases happened when people traveled abroad and then transmitted it through unprotected sex.

“So you want to focus on safe sex practices. Use a condom when for several months after you’ve gone and come back to this area. Last year we had several cases where people went to the Caribbean and transmitted it to their partners through sexual activities.”

Donahue says travelers should contact a primary care provider if they show symptoms of the disease on their return.

