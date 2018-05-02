Demings Holds Another Town Hall On Gun Violence

Congresswoman Val Demings is holding a second town hall Wednesday to talk about gun violence. This piggybacks off of a conversation started in March.

Demings said more than 100 people showed up last time, including gun advocates and those pushing for more gun control.

“It’s tough to find solutions unless you’re willing to listen and hear from people on both sides of the issue and that’s what we were able to do, to bring those two groups together I thought was a pretty major accomplishment,” said Demings.

She applauds the state for raising the minimum age to buy a gun and its ban on bump stocks. Those make semi-automatic weapons function more like fully automatic firearms. But Demings said more needs to be done to keep people safe at schools, malls, concerts and movie theaters.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. at Holden Heights Community Center. Local high school students have been invited. Demings plans on continuing these town halls.