© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Demings Holds Another Town Hall On Gun Violence

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 2, 2018 at 1:07 PM EDT
Rep. Demings (FL-10)
Rep. Demings (FL-10)

Congresswoman Val Demings is holding a second town hall Wednesday to talk about gun violence. This piggybacks off of a conversation started in March.

Demings said more than 100 people showed up last time, including gun advocates and those pushing for more gun control.

“It’s tough to find solutions unless you’re willing to listen and hear from people on both sides of the issue and that’s what we were able to do, to bring those two groups together I thought was a pretty major accomplishment,” said Demings.

She applauds the state for raising the minimum age to buy a gun and its ban on bump stocks. Those make semi-automatic weapons function more like fully automatic firearms. But Demings said more needs to be done to keep people safe at schools, malls, concerts and movie theaters.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. at Holden Heights Community Center. Local high school students have been invited. Demings plans on continuing these town halls.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details