Sun Exposure Can Cause Lupus to Flare Up

Those with lupus should make sure they’re protecting themselves from the sun. University of Central Florida’s Dr. Shazia Beg says sun exposure can cause a painful rash and also painful inflammation and headaches.

“If you’re going to be in the sun for a prolonged period of time, use very good sunscreen the highest SPF you can find and use it very well on your body whichever parts are exposed and as much as possible for people with active lupus try to avoid too much exposure to sunlight.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks tissue, throughout the body including the skin which is why it causes sun sensitivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says women who are childbearing age are at the highest risk for the disease

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.