Sun Exposure Can Cause Lupus to Flare Up

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 1, 2018 at 4:23 AM EDT
Sun exposure can cause a painful rash in people with lupus. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Those with lupus should make sure they’re protecting themselves from the sun. University of Central Florida’s Dr. Shazia Beg says sun exposure can cause a painful rash and also painful inflammation and headaches.

“If you’re going to be in the sun for a prolonged period of time, use very good sunscreen the highest SPF you can find and use it very well on your body whichever parts are exposed and as much as possible for people with active lupus try to avoid too much exposure to sunlight.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks tissue, throughout the body including the skin which is why it causes sun sensitivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says women who are childbearing age are at the highest risk for the disease

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
