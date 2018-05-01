Intersection: Where Is Brandy Hall?

The arrest of the alleged 'Golden State Killer', who police say is responsible for a string of rapes and murders in the 1970s and '80s in California, has shone a spotlight on the role of DNA evidence in helping solve a cold case.

On Florida's space coast, a journalist is hoping a podcast might help crack a cold case: the disappearance of Palm Bay firefighter Brandy Hall who vanished in 2006.

We spoke to Florida Today columnist John A. Torres about Season Three of the podcast Murder On The Space Coast; Where Is Brandy Hall, back in February.

Torres hosts a live event with the lead investigator in the case and other guests at the Surfside Playhouse in Cocoa beach this Wednesday.