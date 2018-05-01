Intersection Goes Golfing

For years the city of Orlando’s been associated with the names of golfing legends like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

Now, multi level driving ranges are springing up in Orlando, aiming to attract a range of customers from pros to novices, with arcade game style challenges, and other amenities.

Last year TopGolf Orlando opened near I-Drive. And last week, Drive Shack opened a three level driving range on the outskirts of the booming Lake Nona area. Intersection takes a tour with Sales and Marketing Director Robert Morris.

And we check in with economic analyst Hank Fishkind about the growth of Lake Nona.