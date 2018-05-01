© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection Goes Golfing

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 1, 2018 at 8:35 AM EDT
The 220 yard driving range is surrounded by 200 ft high netting. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
For years the city of Orlando’s been associated with the names of golfing legends like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

Now, multi level driving ranges are springing up in Orlando, aiming to attract a range of customers from pros to novices, with arcade game style challenges, and other amenities.

Last year TopGolf Orlando opened near I-Drive. And last week, Drive Shack opened a three level driving range on the outskirts of the booming Lake Nona area. Intersection takes a tour with Sales and Marketing Director Robert Morris.

And we check in with economic analyst Hank Fishkind about the growth of Lake Nona.

