Intersection: Children's Welfare In Orange County

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 1, 2018 at 8:04 AM EDT
Nine Florida counties have created Childrens Service Councils- special taxing districts to fund programs and services for children. Advocates in Orange County want to do the same. Image: Florida Childrens Council
The push for a special taxing district to raise money for children’s programs in Orange County has sparked a political skirmish over the best way to fund child welfare.

A study commissioned by the Children’s Trust shows there are gaps in the system of care for children, including a packed waiting list for subsidized childcare.

Dr. Thomas Bryer, a professor at the School of Public Administration at UCF and one of the authors of the study, joins Intersection to discuss the unmet needs of children and how to meet those needs.

Central Florida NewsOrange CountyIntersectionChild WelfareChildrens Council
