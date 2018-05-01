High Court Takes Up Florida Education Case

The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to hear a long running case alleging the state does not adequately fund schools and provide a high quality education for all students, especially the most vulnerable.

Education advocates claim the State Board of Education is in violation of the Florida Constitution.

An appeals court ruled this is more of a political matter that should be handled by another branch of government.

Jodi Siegel, executive director of Southern Legal Counsel, is lead counsel on the case against the state.

“I think it’s great because we really would like to get a final decision on whether the courts in Florida have any authority to review the constitutional duties of the state with regard to education,” said Siegel.

Oral arguments have not been set. This Citizens for Strong Schools v. Florida State Board of Education case was initially filed in 2009.