Alan Grayson Challenging Darren Soto For His Old Seat

Alan Grayson is running for his old seat in Congress. This sets up a democratic primary against Congressman Darren Soto.

In 2016 Grayson gave up his seat in the House to make a run for the Senate where he lost in the primary.

Shortly after the election, Grayson filed to run in Republican Daniel Webster’s neighboring district. Grayson says that move had quote “no significance,” and that he always intended to run wherever voters wanted him.

“We’ve looked over the numbers very carefully, we’ve done some internal polling,” said Grayson, “my support in District 9 is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Soto says since elected in 2016 he’s pushed for disaster relief for hurricanes Irma and Maria, and helped pass legislation boosting NASA funding and protecting the Everglades.