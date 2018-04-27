© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Three Additional Sites to Get Children Vaccinated for Free in Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 27, 2018 at 6:31 AM EDT
It's important children get required vaccines to enroll in school and daycare. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Children in Orange County will be able to get all-of their state required vaccinations before enrolling in school or childcare at three additional Department of Health locations starting in May. The Health Department’s Kent Donahue says locations on the east and west sides of Orlando will make sure that new and old residents alike are up-to-date.

“Requirements from other countries differ from here. And that’s why we want to get the message out in the state of all the vaccines required for school and daycare.”

The National Institutes of Health says there has been a resurgence of some preventable diseases like whooping cough because of a growing number of parents who chose not to vaccinate their children.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

