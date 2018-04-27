Intersection: The State Of Sports In Central Florida

The UCF Knights were undefeated in 2017. To celebrate, last week they released a championship ring, raising the hackles of Alabama fans. Does UCF deserve a championship ring, or does it take away from the achievements of Alabama?

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic finished off a miserable season and fired their coach, Frank Vogel. Can a new coach turn around the fortunes of the Magic?

The Solar Bears are skating closer to a championship, the Orlando Lions have had mixed success on the soccer pitch and attendance is slumping for the Orlando Pride.

Orlando sports content director Iliana Limón Romero and Jeff Sharon, host of the Black and Gold Banneret podcast, join Intersection to discuss the state of sports in Central Florida.