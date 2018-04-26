© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It Might Be Harder for Minors to Buy a Popular Type of E-cigarette Soon

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 26, 2018 at 7:19 AM EDT
Juuling is the latest trend in e-cigarettes. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Juuling is the latest trend in e-cigarettes. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on more than forty companies, including EBAY, who sold e-cigarettes to minors. Tobacco Free Florida’s Dr. Kellie O'Dare says the FDA is targeting Juuling in particular.

“The susceptibility to addiction during adolescence is very high because the adolescent brain is still developing well into our youths 20s so the impacts the nicotine has in the brain and the body in youth can be very damaging.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say e-cigarettes may contain cancer-causing chemicals along with heavy metals like nickel and lead. They estimate more than 11 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes regularly.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
healthHigh SchoolcancerHealthe-cigarettesVapingmiddle schoolpediatricsnicotine addiction
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details