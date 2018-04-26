It Might Be Harder for Minors to Buy a Popular Type of E-cigarette Soon

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on more than forty companies, including EBAY, who sold e-cigarettes to minors. Tobacco Free Florida’s Dr. Kellie O'Dare says the FDA is targeting Juuling in particular.

“The susceptibility to addiction during adolescence is very high because the adolescent brain is still developing well into our youths 20s so the impacts the nicotine has in the brain and the body in youth can be very damaging.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say e-cigarettes may contain cancer-causing chemicals along with heavy metals like nickel and lead. They estimate more than 11 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes regularly.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.