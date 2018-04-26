Children Should Get an Hour of Exercise Each Day

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says students starting as young as elementary school, should get at least an hour of exercise each day. Kent Donahue is with Florida Department of Health in Orange County. He says their 5-2-1-0 program encourages families to make healthier lifestyle choices from eating more fruits and vegetables to exercising more.

“Take part of a 5K. You don’t have to run it, you can walk it. We’re seeing here in Central Florida and throughout the country, increases in childhood and adult obesity. So this campaign of one hour in the afternoon is perfect and fits well within our 5210 campaign.”

The CDC says 1 in 5 American children are obese, which can increase their risk of other health conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

