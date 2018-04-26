© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Children Should Get an Hour of Exercise Each Day

By Danielle Prieur
April 26, 2018
Children can participate in a variety of different activities, as long as they're getting an hour of exercise daily. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says students starting as young as elementary school, should get at least an hour of exercise each day. Kent Donahue is with Florida Department of Health in Orange County. He says their 5-2-1-0 program encourages families to make healthier lifestyle choices from eating more fruits and vegetables to exercising more.

“Take part of a 5K. You don’t have to run it, you can walk it. We’re seeing here in Central Florida and throughout the country, increases in childhood and adult obesity. So this campaign of one hour in the afternoon is perfect and fits well within our 5210 campaign.”

The CDC says 1 in 5 American children are obese, which can increase their risk of other health conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
